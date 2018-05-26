Putin Says Discussed Post-WWII Peace Treaty With Japanese Prime Minister Abe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said he discussed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a post-WWII peace treaty between Russia and Japan, noting that it was important to continue patiently searching for issue’s solution.

"We have discussed the peace treaty during the talks. I believe it is important to continue patiently searching for the solution, which would meet strategic interests of Russia and Japan, and which would be accepted by the peoples of both countries," Putin stated following the meeting with Abe.

The Russian president added that Moscow and Tokyo were satisfied with the implementation of agreements on joint economic activities on the Kuril Islands.

"We have discussed the implementation of agreements on joint economic activities on the Southern Kuril Island. We are satisfied with the state of dialogue on five previously approved areas," Putin stated.

He also said that a Japanese business mission will visit the Kuril Island in the second half of this year.

"We have supported the proposal to send the third Japanese business mission on the islands in the second half of this year. We will … facilitate visits of these islands by Japanese citizens," he added.

Japanese-Russian relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations never signed a permanent peace treaty after the end of World War II. The deal was never reached because of a disagreement over a group of four Kuril Islands — Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai — that are claimed by both countries. They are collectively referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan.