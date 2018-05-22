Register
09:47 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

    Ex-Czech FM: 'Moving Embassy to Jerusalem Would be a Mistake'

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Czech Republic plans to open an Honorary Consulate in Jerusalem by the end of this month. Milos Zeman, the country's president, has also expressed his support for moving the Czech Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, contrary to the EU policy on the matter. Sputnik has discussed this with former Czech Foreign Minister Jan Kavan.

    Sputnik: Why is the Czech Republic not sticking to the EU’s common direction?

    Jan Kavan: You need to ask president Zeman… I agree with the European Union, as long as the process that has now been suspended hasn't begun, while, according to the UN resolution, and with Israel's consent, two states haven’t been created, one of which must be a free, independent, democratic Palestine with the capital in East Jerusalem, it's not possible to move the consulate there. The European Union has consistently reiterated this for many years. In the past, the Czech Republic also agreed with this. Soon an honorary consulate will be opened there [in Jerusalem], which, in my opinion, is not a violation of international law. A non-official consulate can be practically anywhere, but until West Jerusalem becomes the capital of Israel, and East Jerusalem — the capital of Palestine, an embassy should not be moved there.

    President Milos Zeman has really been pushing the decision to move the embassy there for the last two years now. The government has so far not declared anything like this, but now it has given its consent to open an honorary consulate and a Czech cultural center [in Jerusalem]. As far as I know, the government does not support the transfer of the embassy.

    READ MORE: Israel Summons Envoys From Belgium, Spain, Slovenia Over UN Gaza Vote — Tel Aviv

    Sputnik: The Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania recently blocked a joint declaration of the European Union, which criticized the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has stated that it strongly condemns the actions of these three countries and that they bear full responsibility for the development of the situation in the region. Do efforts to open an honorary consulate and a Czech Embassy in Jerusalem pose any potential danger? Doesn't this increase the terrorist threat to Czech citizens?

    An emergency meeting is held by foreign ministers of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 15, 2015
    © East News / Ahmed Gomaa
    Palestine Asks Arab Nations to Cut Ties With States That Move Embassies to Jerusalem
    Jan Kavan: The Czech Republic, along with some other EU countries, has blocked the declaration of the European Union, which I really regret, because the EU's stance on an embassy move has been like that for a long time. In the past, all states, including the Czech Republic, supported it. I believe that the Czech Republic's view on the matter changed has under the influence of president Zeman. We will have to see whether this policy will be supported by the new government.

    Personally, I do not think that this will lead to an increased terrorist threat, but in any case, the decision of the Czech Republic, as well as the decision of Trump, on the transfer of the embassy, will lead to an increase of instability in the region, increased tensions and weaken the chances of signing a peace agreement. I do not consider these steps reasonable. It's a pity, because the Czech Republic has always had good relations with both Israel and the Palestinians, but now Prague seems to be gravitating more to one of the participants in the conflict. I hope that this won't always be the case.

    Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes walks next to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin upon his arrival for a meeting at the Israeli president's residence in Jerusalem, ahead of the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem, May 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Paraguay Opens Embassy in Jerusalem, Following US Example (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Sputnik: Czech television has quoted the former Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, Karel Schwarzenberg, who said: "I would not transfer the embassy to Jerusalem, because this step will not improve the safety of any Israeli." If the choice were yours, would you move the embassy?

    Jan Kavan: Absolutely not. I have already said this many times and see no reason for me to change my mind. I fully agree with Mr. Schwarzenberg in this respect. It's not safe. These are, rather, gestures designed to please Trump. I would open embassies in Western Jerusalem for Israel and East Jerusalem for the Palestinians, only after two independent states are formed, and until then, no. Here I completely agree with the policy of Brussels, at the moment there is no reason to create an embassy, and on the contrary, I believe that this would be a big mistake.

    Tags:
    Milos Zeman, Czech Republic, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Russian Trace
    If You Can't Beat 'Em - Join 'Em
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse