Venezuela Slams Pence for Calls to Suspend Country's OAS Membership

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samuel Moncada has strongly criticized US Vice President Mike Pence's recent statements urging the Organization of American States (OAS) to exclude the country from the body, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Samuel Moncada accuses Mike Pence of an international crime by violating the charters of the OAS and the United Nations in light of his statements at the protocolary meeting of the OAS Permanent Council," the statement released on Monday said.

On Monday, Pence called on OAS member state to suspend Venezuela's membership in the organization its government's disrespect for democratic principles.

READ MORE: US Calls on American States Organization to Halt Venezuela's Membership — Pence

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov Venezuela Arrests 11 Bankers, Takes Temporary Control of Bank in Corruption Purge

In his speech at the OAS, Pence also called for restricting Venezuelan leadership's access to financial instruments on the territories of OAS member states, introducing visa restrictions against "Venezuela’s corrupt leaders" and for holding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro "accountable for destroying Venezuela’s democracy."

The United States has repeatedly blamed Maduro for attacking the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and destroying the country's economy as result of the reign of corruption, which caused Venezuela to plunge into a political and economic crisis.