Venezuela Slams Pence for Calls to Suspend Country's OAS Membership

"Samuel Moncada accuses Mike Pence of an international crime by violating the charters of the OAS and the United Nations in light of his statements at the protocolary meeting of the OAS Permanent Council," the statement released on Monday said.
On Monday, Pence called on OAS member state to suspend Venezuela's membership in the organization its government's disrespect for democratic principles.
READ MORE: US Calls on American States Organization to Halt Venezuela's Membership — Pence
The United States has repeatedly blamed Maduro for attacking the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and destroying the country's economy as result of the reign of corruption, which caused Venezuela to plunge into a political and economic crisis.
All comments
Show new comments (0)