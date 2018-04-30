Thousands Attend Armenian Opposition Rally in Central Yerevan

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Thousands of people took to the streets of the Armenian capital in anti-government protests led by opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The activists started from Nzhdeh Square and went along the city's central streets. The opposition figures are addressing the crowd. The protesters are carrying national flags and chanting slogans.

Dozens of policemen are patrolling the streets.

— EVN Report (@evn_report) April 30, 2018

— Samvel Martirosyan (@Kornelij) April 30, 2018

​Political crisis in Armenia broke out earlier in April after ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was nominated as prime minister. This has been largely regarded as Sargsyan's attempt to stay in power following two terms since the newly amended constitution transferred some of the presidential powers to the head of government.

On April, Sargsyan resigned amid anti-government protests. Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan became acting prime minister. Rallies continued as the opposition demands an interim prime minister, who will not be from the ruling party.