MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mongolia and Singapore are the final two sites that are being considered for the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the CBS TV channel reported citing administration sources.

Trump posted on Twitter earlier that time and location of the meeting with Kim were being determined.

The US president also said during a rally in Michigan on Saturday night that the summit could happen in three or four weeks.

US new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim during the Easter weekend earlier this month to lay the groundwork for the meeting.