Recent Events in Syria Have Demonstrated That Not Everyone Wants Peace - Lavrov

The top diplomats of the three countries serving as guarantors of the nationwide ceasefire in Syria are expected to give their views on a number of international and regional issues including the Iran nuclear deal.

Sergei Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey respectively, are holding a press conference in Moscow on April 28.

Follow our live feed.

Foreign Minister Lavrov pointed out that the US, French and British coalition airstrikes against Syria on April 14 were conducted before the OPCW completed its investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Douma on April 7.

The Russian foreign minister pointed out that cooperation between Russia, Iran and Turkey had helped Syria significantly in its struggle against Daesh (ISIS), the Nusra Front and other terrorist group.

Lavrov emphasized that peace efforts should not be accompanied by preconditions, such as the resignation of the Syrian government.

The foreign minister said Saturday's talks will help consolidate further the efforts to abide by Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif voiced his hope that the Astana process was the only one that could result in lasting peace in Syria. There was no military solution to the Syrian crisis, he said.

Zarif pointed to the upcoming Astana summit in May to discuss political issues, including the exchange of prisoners.

The Iranian foreign minister also stressed that as a victim of chemical weapons in the past, Tehran condemns the use of such weapons, and hopes that an objective investigation on the ground in Syria by the OPCW will find out the truth. He added that those countries who supported Iraq during its use of chemical weapons, and said that these countries have no right to accuse Damascus today.

Zarif stressed that the global community has a responsibility to assist Syria, which has successfully fought against the terrorist groups such as Daesh (ISIS) and al-Nusra, in reconstructoin efforts.

Ahead of the press conference, Lavrov said that Moscow believes that collective measures were necessary in the Astana peace talks format to normalize the situation in Syria. He also reiterated that Russia, Turkey and Iran need to work together to help Damascus clear the wartorn country of terrorists.

The Russian foreign minister added that unfortunately, "the events of recent weeks have shown that not everyone seems to want peace in Syria."

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif thanked Lavrov for Russia's hospitality, noting that he had "lost count" of the number of meetings he has held with his Russian counterpart. He added that Moscow and Tehran have reached a high level of understanding not only in security, but the economy as well.

According to Zarif, the Astana platform for Syrian settlement was "the only initiative where Tehran cooperates with its Turkish partners, and this cooperation yields results."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW