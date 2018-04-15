Register
15 April 2018
    A sign on the wall at the entrance to the Russian Embassy in London. (File)

    Russian Embassy in UK Challenges Claims About Success of US-Led Strikes on Syria

    World
    LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in London challenged on Saturday the statement of UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson about the "highly successful mission" of France, the United Kingdom and the United States in Syria.

    "Let’s look at the facts and figures. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, of the 103 cruise missiles launched by the US and its allies, 71 were intercepted by Syria’s air defences, using mostly Soviet-made systems. Russian air defence units did not participate as no missile entered their areas of responsibility," the embassy's spokesperson told reporters when asked to comment on Williamson's words.

    An important target for the strikes were Syrian military airfields, he added.

    "Overall, 71 missiles were fired at 6 airfields. Of these, only 7 could reach their targets, including 4 at the disused Mezzeh air base, and 3 at Homs. No serious damage to infrastructure was inflicted," the spokesman explained.

    Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Ja'afari leaves the Security Council chambers after meeting on the situation in Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at United Nations headquarters
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    UN Chief Warns of ‘Full-Blown Military Escalation' Over Syria Attacks
    Thirty missiles were launched at two locations allegedly related to the Syrian chemical weapons program, long disused, he said.

    "Of these, 7 were intercepted. The rest hit the empty sites with no people or equipment in place," the spokesperson concluded.

    Early on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced the military action in Syria in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Duma in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta. As a result, Washington, and its allies – France and the United Kingdom – fired missiles on the Syrian facilities, which they claimed were linked with chemical weapons production.

    From 00:42 GMT to 02:10 GMT, the three nations released over 100 missiles in Syria, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defense. The Russian forces were not involved, but they monitored all the strikes.

