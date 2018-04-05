UN Security Council Discusses Alleged Poisoning Attack Against Skripal (VIDEO)

Russia requested that the key UN body meet to discuss UK Prime Minister Theresa May's letter, in which she reiterated that it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

In the March 13 letter, the British prime minister gave Moscow an ultimatum to respond to her accusations, though did not present any sound evidence. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly denied any involvement in the poisoning of the Skripals on the British soil.

Russian officials have consistently offered help in the investigation into the attack, however, London rejected Moscow's proposals.

"Believe me, my freinds, this story and this investigation is far from being over. In fact, it's just begun," the Russian envoy said.