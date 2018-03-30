Kaspersky Lab Registers Cyberattacks Targeting Russian Media Websites

"Kaspersky Lab has been registering massive attempts to infect the users entering some Russian media websites with Buhtrap banking trojan. As of now there have been hundreds of attempts registered. The attacks target mainly Russia, single attempts have been registered in Ukraine and Kazakhstan," the statement read.
In order to avoid such an attack, the Kaspersky Lab has advised that special attention be paid to the security of financial departments, for the latest upgrades to be installed and for utilities with remote access be turned off whenever possible possible.
