19:19 GMT +327 March 2018
    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018

    OPCW May End Analysis of Substance Used for Skripal Poisoning Within 2-3 Weeks

    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    World
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (140)
    350

    GENEVA (Sputnik) - The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons may share the results of the analysis of the substance that was used to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal with Russia after the the United Kingdom when the procedures are finalized in the next 2-3 weeks, OPCW Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu said Tuesday.

    "The samples are collected, and the samples are being analyzed in different laboratories. And once it's over within next two or three weeks, we will share the results. We will share it with the UK first," Uzumcu told reporters.

    When asked about the possibility of sharing the results with Russia he stated: "yes, we will see".

    READ MORE: Russian Envoy Assumes Skripal's Case a Convenient Pretext to Expel Diplomats

    Earlier, investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have arrived at the scene in the UK city of Salisbury where former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal was poisoned earlier this month.

    Recently, A total of 16 EU countries, as well as the US, Canada, Albania, Norway, Ukraine, Macedonia and Australia announced on Monday their decisions to expel around 100 Russian diplomats in connection with Moscow's alleged connection in the nerve agent attack on Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

    On March 14, the UK envoy to the UN Security Council stated that the United Kingdom had asked the OPCW to independently verify its findings in the nerve agent attack against Skripal.

    Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Former Russian Consul to US Deems Skripal Case Likely Orchestrated by Washington
    Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in early March at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition.

    Reacting to the incident, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated that it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for it. She later announced a package of anti-Russia measures, including the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country, and the suspension of bilateral contacts between the countries.

    Moscow also expelled UK diplomats in response to the UK move. Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (140)

    Tags:
    UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
