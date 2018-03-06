Unknown Person Tried to Break Into Cockpit of Plane En Route to Cairo - Reports

An unknown person has tried to enter the cockpit of an EgyptAir plane, which was en route from Oman to Cairo, the news portal "Yoom7" reports.

According to available information, an attempt to break into the cabin occurred at the 26th minute of the flight. One of the passengers attacked the flight attendants and tried to break into the pilot's cockpit.

The crew reportedly managed to handle the situation, and the plane safely returned to the airport in Oman.

An investigation is currently underway.

An aviation source told Sputnik, however, that the passenger was not attempting to break into the cockpit, but behaved violently and was handed over to Oman’s authorities after landing.