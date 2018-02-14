Register
22:24 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Valentine's Day Candy

    Top-5 Other Festive Occasions Celebrated on St. Valentine's Day

    © Flickr/ Tim
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The feast of love is not the only holiday celebrated on February 14. Here are a few other somewhat unusual and unexpected occasions for a party on this day.

    IT Worker's Day

    Although this is an unofficial feast, you are still welcome to congratulate all IT and computer workers on their professional holiday.

    The occasion goes back to February 14, 1946. On this day, scientists unveiled the first electronic computing device — Electrical Numerical Integrator and Computer, or ENIAC I, an ancestor of modern computers that paved the way for advanced electronic technologies.

    Hadaka Matsuri

    In Japan, February 14 is the holiday of naked men. The traditional festival that takes place on this occasion is one of the country's most eccentric entertainment events.

    READ MORE: Heavenly Sweet: Plane Draws a Giant Heart to Celebrate Valentine's Day (PHOTO)

    On a frosty winter day, thousands of men appear on the streets, dressed only in "fundosi" — traditional Japanese underwear.

    The purpose of this event is actually a purification ritual. The tradition, which goes back to the 8th century, says that a person who touches a naked man on this day gets rid of all misfortunes in his or her life.

    Day of Mentally Ill People

    A woman and her daughter put chocolate on their faces as they bath in a 'chocolate spa' at the Hakone Yunessun spa resort facilities in Hakone, Kanagawa prefecture
    © AFP 2018/ Kazuhiro NOGI
    Sweet Life: Japanese Take Chocolate Baths on Valentine's Day Eve (VIDEO)
    This day in Germany is devoted to mentally ill people.

    On February 14, priests pray to St. Valentine, who, according to German tradition, supports people with mental disorders and disabilities.

    Clinics and hospitals specializing in the field are often decorated with scarlet angels and ribbons.

    Day of Wine-Growers

    Today, Bulgarians celebrate the day of St. Trifon Zarezan. He is said to have died as a martyr during the Roman persecution of Christians.

    St. Trifon Zarezan is the guardian of wines in Bulgaria. According to legend, his blessing once saved all the vineyards in the country from the pests. The miracle happened on February 14.

    READ MORE: Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, All Six of These Valentine's Day Facts Are True

    Vasant Panchami

    Vasant Panchami is the Hindu festival that welcomes the coming of spring. The occasion honors the Hindu goddess Sarasvati — the goddess of wisdom, knowledge and education.

    People dress in yellow and take part in street festivities. This is an official holiday when government offices and educational facilities are closed.

    Related:

    Say What?! Burger King Puts Sex Toys in ‘Adult’ Meals for Valentine's Day
    Through the Barricades: Syria's Star-Crossed Lovers Mark St. Valentine's Day
    Tags:
    festive, occasion, naked, IT, mentally ill, holiday, festival, computer, St. Valentine Day
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok