Top-5 Other Festive Occasions Celebrated on St. Valentine's Day

The feast of love is not the only holiday celebrated on February 14. Here are a few other somewhat unusual and unexpected occasions for a party on this day.

IT Worker's Day

Although this is an unofficial feast, you are still welcome to congratulate all IT and computer workers on their professional holiday.

The occasion goes back to February 14, 1946. On this day, scientists unveiled the first electronic computing device — Electrical Numerical Integrator and Computer, or ENIAC I, an ancestor of modern computers that paved the way for advanced electronic technologies.

Hadaka Matsuri

In Japan, February 14 is the holiday of naked men. The traditional festival that takes place on this occasion is one of the country's most eccentric entertainment events.

On a frosty winter day, thousands of men appear on the streets, dressed only in "fundosi" — traditional Japanese underwear.

The purpose of this event is actually a purification ritual. The tradition, which goes back to the 8th century, says that a person who touches a naked man on this day gets rid of all misfortunes in his or her life.

Day of Mentally Ill People

This day in Germany is devoted to mentally ill people.

On February 14, priests pray to St. Valentine, who, according to German tradition, supports people with mental disorders and disabilities.

Clinics and hospitals specializing in the field are often decorated with scarlet angels and ribbons.

Day of Wine-Growers

Today, Bulgarians celebrate the day of St. Trifon Zarezan. He is said to have died as a martyr during the Roman persecution of Christians.

St. Trifon Zarezan is the guardian of wines in Bulgaria. According to legend, his blessing once saved all the vineyards in the country from the pests. The miracle happened on February 14.

Vasant Panchami

Vasant Panchami is the Hindu festival that welcomes the coming of spring. The occasion honors the Hindu goddess Sarasvati — the goddess of wisdom, knowledge and education.

People dress in yellow and take part in street festivities. This is an official holiday when government offices and educational facilities are closed.