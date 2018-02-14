Heavenly Sweet: Plane Draws a Giant Heart to Celebrate Valentine's Day (PHOTO)

Flying from Gatwick Airport, not far from London, a Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330 found a romantic way to commemorate St Valentine’s Day and get everyone in a lovey mood.The plane, which was on a test flight, took a heart-shaped diversion over the North Atlantic; air traffic data streams captured its route. The “round-trip to love” was posted on the tracking website FlightRadar24.
The spokesman of the company told Business Insider that there were no passengers on board, only the crew, therefore the jet decided to slightly alter its path to make a heart shape.
❤️ ✈️ @VirginAtlantic is drawing a giant heart in the sky to celebrate #ValentinesDay2018 ✈️ ❤️— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) 14 февраля 2018 г.
Follow live at https://t.co/g2xxOPgLRK pic.twitter.com/k8PgCkstZP
that’s amazing and i love it 😍, happy valentine day Flightradar24 😂♥️ pic.twitter.com/h6zQqCNJ84— MELIA 🇹🇷 (@xaiiil_) 14 февраля 2018 г.
This is Virgin Atlantic flying in a heart shape for #ValentinesDay. What an excellent idea to get everyone in a lovey mood and not a complete waste of time, money, and fuel while contributing to global warming. I feel so overwhelmed with affection and joy. pic.twitter.com/mksuH0JzL6— Matt Murphy (@Matt__Murphy) 14 февраля 2018 г.
If you're a @flightradar24 person, @VirginAtlantic Flight 850P is drawing a heart around London. Cringe, but cool. pic.twitter.com/2u6fhp9OxT— ✈️GodSaveThePoints (@godsavethepoint) 14 февраля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)