Heavenly Sweet: Plane Draws a Giant Heart to Celebrate Valentine's Day (PHOTO)

Flying from Gatwick Airport, not far from London, a Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330 found a romantic way to commemorate St Valentine’s Day and get everyone in a lovey mood.The plane, which was on a test flight, took a heart-shaped diversion over the North Atlantic; air traffic data streams captured its route. The “round-trip to love” was posted on the tracking website FlightRadar24.

The spokesman of the company told Business Insider that there were no passengers on board, only the crew, therefore the jet decided to slightly alter its path to make a heart shape.

