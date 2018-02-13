Register
17:14 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Triangle

    Ex-Canadian Minister: 'Small Cabal' is Running World, Could Avert Climate Change

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    234

    According to Paul Hellyer the US government, in cooperation with extraterrestrial forces, have developed new green sources of energy, but the small elitist group withhold it, trying to suck out the last profits from their fossil fuel assets.

    Well, that’s something new. It turns out that climate change could have been averted long ago and fossil fuels are already history. There is one small problem – according to former Canadian Defense Minister Paul Hellyer, a small group of people is withholding crucial green technologies in order to gain maximum profit from their fuel assets. But the real cherry on top of this story is that those technologies were created nearly ten years ago in collaboration between the US and extraterrestrials!

    “…At least a decade ago that the United States in cooperation with the visitors from the other planet have developed exotic form of energy that would allow us to change over […] to green energy. But nothing has been done about it and you got a small cabal […] that managed to keep this technology under wraps until they can cash in […] oil assets,” said the ex-minister.

    READ MORE: Zoo Keepers From Outer Space: US Scientist Discerns Aliens' Motives

    In his interview to the Lazarus Effect podcast, Hellyer also claimed that the “small cabal” (who are also often addressed as the Illuminati) is literally running our world the way they want. Well, if they can connect with extraterrestrial life forms and develop such advanced technologies, then they are probably capable of doing that. However, Hellyer believes that people can and should resist this group, by banding together and forcing those pesky Illuminati into the open. Easy!

    “And it's not going to change until literally hundreds of thousands of people […] band together and say: "you've got to come clean, […] change your priorities to save the world for further generations," explained Hellyer.

    READ MORE: Interstellar Object Has ‘Violent Past’, Spun ‘Chaotically’ For Billions of Years

    It is not the first time the Canadian ex-minister is coming out with such extraordinary claims. He has often said that aliens have contacted various people on the Earth, warning them about the consequences of the humanity’s actions for the future of planet’s environment.

    Related:

    Mysterious Vertical UFO Spotted Over Mexico, Texas (VIDEOS)
    'Santa Claus' or 'UFO'? Mysterious Glow Spotted Over Donbass' Skies (PHOTOS)
    It's a Plane! It's a UFO! It's a Rocket! Space Launch Rattles Social Media
    WATCH: UFO Enthusiasts Record Sonic Booms, ‘Wild Activity' Near Nevada's Area 51
    Is That You, ET? Mysterious Triangular ‘UFO' Excites Conspiracy Theorists
    The Mirage Men: Did CIA Create UFO 'Double Bluff' to Mask New Technology?
    Tags:
    cabal, illuminati, green energy, fossil fuels, ufology, extraterrestial life, UFO, aliens, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok