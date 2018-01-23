Russian Envoy Confirms Invitations Sent for Syrian National Dialogue Congress

UNSC permanent members, including Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have invited to attend the summit which is set to take place in Russia's resort city of Sochi, according to the text of invitation.

Special Representative of the Russian President for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, sent invitations to participate in the congress of the Syrian national dialogue on behalf of three guarantor states of Syrian ceasefire, which include Russia, Iran and Turkey. The summit, which was proposed by the leaders of the three countries, is set to kick off on Januray 29.

According to Lavrientyev, the conference is aimed at supporting the inter-Syrian dialogue, with the ultimate goal of creating of a new Syria, preserving its unity, territorial integrity and independence.

Another aim of the summit is to promote the peace settlement in Syria in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The invitation also says that UN representatives will be invited as well as observers from Britain, China, the United States and France.

The organizers of the meeting said that the Russian side will assist particiapnts of the summit with transportation, accommodation and stay in Sochi.