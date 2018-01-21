France Demands Urgent UNSC Meeting Over Turkish Operation in Syria's Afrin

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has demanded an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over Turkey's operation in Syria's Afrin.

"Syria: Ghouta, Idlib Afrin — France has requested an urgent meeting of UN Security Council," Le Drian said on Twitter after talks with his Turkish counterpart.

#Syrie: Ghouta, Idlib, Afrin — la France demande une réunion urgente du Conseil de Sécurité des Nations Unies. Entretien ce matin avec mon homologue Turc. — Jean-Yves Le Drian (@JY_LeDrian) 21 января 2018 г.

The minister further continued, saying that the parties should stop the fire immediately and provide a complete humanitarian access.

Earlier today, NTV broadcaster reported that Turkish tanks entered Syrian Afrin, backing the offensive of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) armed opposition group on the positions of Kurdish militia.

The announcement came a day after the Turkish General Staff had declared the launch of the operation dubbed Olive Branch against the Kurdish forces in Afrin. The operation started at 14:00 GMT and over 70 Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes in seven districts of Afrin, where 108 targets out of 113 were destroyed. The military operation has already been condemned by Damascus with the Syrian Foreign Ministry calling the act a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

A spokesman for the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin, however, denied Turkish claims that its forces had entered the district.