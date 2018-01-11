Register
19:25 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Mars surface

    Curiosity Rover Explores Scotland-Like Terrain on Red Planet

    © NASA. JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    NASA rover Curiosity is exploring territory on Mars marked by a red sandstone formation known as Torridonian, similar to formations found in Scotland.

    It is quite surprising to discover that parts of the red planet have been named after geological formations and places on Earth. 

    Currently, Curiosity is sending back images from a Martian ”Scotland,” as the geological formations are strikingly similar to those seen in the actual Scotland on Earth.

    NASA has borrowed several names from geographic points in the Torridonian Supergroup in the north-western Highlands to describe areas on Mars, such as Torridon, Siccar Point, Muck, Wick, Sandwick and Holyrood.

    This Image obtained January 31, 2016 from NASA shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover vehicle at Namib Dune, where the rover's activities included scuffing into the dune with a wheel and scooping samples of sand for laboratory analysis.
    © AFP 2018/ HO / NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    Bio-Traces on Mars? NASA's Curiosity-Filmed Objects 'Pique Our Curiosity' Indeed
    Curiosity is set to spend a year exploring the Torridon quadrangle on the red planet.

    "The group thought it appropriate to have a Scottish quadrangle because Scotland is the really the birthplace of geology,” Professor John Bridges, of the University of Leicester who is a participating scientist on the Mars Science Laboratory Mission, told BBC.

    "Torridon has this red sandstone called the Torridonian which are the oldest sediments in the UK, and they are a great analogue for what we are seeing on Mars,” he added.

    Various geological features on Mars have also been given Scottish names. 

    Curiosity is a small, car sized, rover designed to explore the Gale Crater on Mars as part of a NASA mission. It was launched from Cape Canaveral on November 26, 2011. 

    Related:

    Bad Choice for a Holiday: Scientists Reveal 'What Really Doomed Life on Mars'
    Trump to Sign Directive, Ordering NASA to Send US Astronauts to Moon, Mars
    Place Your Bets: Who Will Be First to Get a Man on Mars, Boeing or Space X?
    NASA Successfully Tests Landing Parachute for Next Generation Mars Probe
    Mars Landings, Communist Triumph: Soviet Time Capsule Messages From 50 Years Ago
    Tags:
    landscape, space, exploration, Mars rover, Curiosity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok