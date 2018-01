Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed on December 31 during a flight to Hama airfield in Syria, both pilots died in the accident, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday in a statement.

"On December 31, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed during a flight to Hama airfield due to a technical malfunction," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the two pilots died in a hard landing 9 miles away from the airfield. A flight engineer was injured in the accident and later evacuated by a search and rescue team to the Khmeimim air base, where he was provided medical assistance.

There was no hostile fire on the helicopter, the ministry added.