Moscow Court Sentences William Browder to 9 Years in Absentia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow's Tverskoy court on Friday found Hermitage Capital Management CEO William Browder guilty of tax dodging, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The court sentenced the founder of Hermitage Capital Management, a UK-based investment fund that specializes in Russian markets, to nine years in prison in absentia and ordered to collect from him and his business partner Ivan Cherkasov 4.2 billion rubles ($72.9mln) of unpaid taxes.

In addition, Browder was fined 200,000 rubles ($3,500) and banned from running business in Russia for 3 years.

Second defendant Cherkasov was sentenced to 8 years in prison and received a 200,000 ruble fine.

Browder was convicted of tax evasion falsely claiming tax breaks for hiring disabled persons in absentia in 2013. The Hermitage Capital Foundation CEO refuted the accusations, saying that he became a victim of a corruption scheme himself.

In 2009 the court also ruled that Sergei Magnitsky, a tax and legal consultant for Hermitage Capital Management who died in pretrial detention in Moscow later in 2010, developed and implemented a tax evasion scheme while working for the businessman. The circumstances of his death led the United States to impose sanctions on Russian officials that it dubbed the Magnitsky Act.