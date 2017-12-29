Moscow Court Sentences William Browder to 9 Years in Absentia

The court sentenced the founder of Hermitage Capital Management, a UK-based investment fund that specializes in Russian markets, to nine years in prison in absentia and ordered to collect from him and his business partner Ivan Cherkasov 4.2 billion rubles ($72.9mln) of unpaid taxes.
In addition, Browder was fined 200,000 rubles ($3,500) and banned from running business in Russia for 3 years.
Second defendant Cherkasov was sentenced to 8 years in prison and received a 200,000 ruble fine.
READ MORE: Russian Prosecutor General Asks US to Initiate Criminal Case Against Browder
Browder was convicted of tax evasion falsely claiming tax breaks for hiring disabled persons in absentia in 2013. The Hermitage Capital Foundation CEO refuted the accusations, saying that he became a victim of a corruption scheme himself.
