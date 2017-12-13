Register
22:20 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    British swimmer and explorer Lewis Gordon Pugh. (File)

    UN Patron for Oceans to Try 400-Mile Swim to Draw Attention to Climate Change

    © AFP 2017/ SHAUN CURRY
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UN patron of the ocean Lewis Pugh, a swimmer who is best known for swimming long distances in order to draw attention to fight global environmental problems. Now he has announced his new endeavor that will take place in 2018.

    Lewis Pugh told Sputnik on Wednesday that in the summer of 2018 he was going to attempt his longest swim to date in order to draw attention of the general public as well as nations’ leadership to existing environmental problems.

    "It's a huge swim, it's 650 kilometers long, over a number of days. I'm so excited about it," Pugh told Sputnik on Wednesday, noting that it would take him approximately a month to cover the distance.

    However, Pugh added that he was not ready to reveal the exact route of the swim.

    "It is in a very vulnerable region of the world and between two very famous landmarks. It's obviously not in the Arctic or Antarctic. I'm trying to be the voice for the oceans, but also the voice for all the incredible animals that live in the oceans. Polar bears and seals, penguins, all these amazing animals and I'm hoping that I would be able to do that," Pugh stressed.

    In 2005, Pugh braved the waters near the Island of Spitsbergen. At the time the water temperature was 3 degrees. In 2017, he repeated the swim in the waters outside the island, and just in twelve years the water temperature rose to 10 degrees. Among other top priorities for the swimmer are Lake Baikal and protection of several rivers in Russia.

    READ MORE: Global Warming: Best Climate Change Models Predict Most Alarming Results

    "My commitment to Russia is long term … I'm interested in the Amur river, I'm interested in the Volga river and I'm interested in the Black Sea. I've got my eye on a few swims. It just needs to be at the right moment," Pugh pointed out.

    Pugh is a British-South African cold water swimmer. Advocating against the climate change, Pugh completed long-distance swims in all the oceans of the world and he is considered to be one of the world’s most experienced swimmers in cold waters. One of his most well-known endeavors was in 2007. Trying to draw the attention to the problem of the rapid melting of the ice, he swam across the North Pole, spending 18 minutes and 50 seconds in freezing waters.

    Related:

    Swimmer Sacrifices Race Glory to Pay Tribute to Spanish Terror Attacks’ Victims
    Great Gold vs Great White: Legendary Swimmer Michael Phelps Takes on Shark
    Magical Moment a Swimmer Free Dives With Giant 'Sea Devils'
    Rio Cops Charge Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte in False Crime Report Scandal
    Tags:
    swimmer, climate change, UN, Lewis Pugh, North Pole
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok