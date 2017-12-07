Register
19:34 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan inspect a guard of honour during a welcome ceremony in Athens, Greece December 7, 2017

    Greeks Unnerved Over Erdogan's Call to 'Revise' Turkish-Greek Border Treaty

    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    World
    Get short URL
    5111

    The 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, the post-WWI document defining the borders of modern-day Turkey, including its western borders with neighboring Greece, has been called into question by the Turkish president.

    Less than a day before setting off for his historic two-day visit to Greece, Erdogan told Greek journalists that the treaty is in need of an update.

    "In fact, all agreements pacts in the world should be updated over time," Erdogan said, speaking with Greece's Skai TV and the Kathimerini newspaper. "Lausanne too, in the face of all these developments, is in need of an update. This update would be beneficial not only for Turkey but also for Greece," he added.

    Erdogan did not expand on what sorts of changes he had in mind, but called the distances between some of the islands in the Aegean Sea, over which Turkey and Greece have competing claims, "problematic." He added that issues concerning territorial waters, airspace and the continental shelf could be "easily" resolved.

    Map of post-WWI Turkey's borders as defined under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne
    CC0
    Map of post-WWI Turkey's borders as defined under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne

    A Turkish military helicopter lands in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupolis with eight men on board who have requested political asylum after the attempted coup in Turkey, July 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Eurokinissi/Panagiota Tsikaki
    Tsipras: Greece to Uphold Court Decision on Extradition of Turkish Servicemen
    The Turkish leader's remarks were met with confusion and concern in Greece, where the Lausanne Treaty is seen as the foundational document in peaceful bilateral relations between the two countries. Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that the Turkish president's comments raised "serious concerns and questions."

    "Comments regarding [the treaty's] revision do not contribute to the climate we are trying to build in our relations and in the region," he added.

    Wednesday's remarks were not the first time that Erdogan has raised the issue of the Lausanne Treaty's possible revision. In 2016, he complained that the Treaty saw Ankara "give away" Turkish islands in the Aegean. "They were ours. There are our mosques, our shrines there," he said, adding that Turkey's territorial disputes with its neighbor in the present are a consequence of the treaty.

    Foreign Minister of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides
    © AP Photo/ Zoltan Mathe/MTI
    Cyprus FM Tells Sputnik About Island Reunification Talks Prospects
    Erdogan's much-anticipated two-day trip to Greece on Thursday and Friday will be the first visit to the country by a Turkish head of state in 65 years. The two nations, both members of the NATO alliance, have a long history of conflict, and came to the brink of war in 1974, 1987 and 1996 over disputes about Cyprus, and islets and mineral rights in the Aegean. The two countries also regularly engage in mock aerial warfare, sometimes resulting in real casualties, over competing airspace claims. Erdogan is expected to discuss the Aegean territorial dispute issue during talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

    Observers also expect Erdogan to bring up the eight Turkish army officers who fled to Greece following the failed July 15, 2016 Turkish coup attempt currently being harbored in the country. Athens has ignored Ankara's extradition requests out of fear that the servicemen may not receive a fair trial in their home country. In Wednesday's interview with Greek media, Erdogan said that Prime Minister Tsipras had promised him a speedy extradition of the officers in the days following the coup attempt, but later reneged.

    A Greek Navy warship patrols near the eastern Greek Island of Agathonisi and the nearby Turkish shores, on the Aegean Sea (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    A Greek Navy warship patrols near the eastern Greek Island of Agathonisi and the nearby Turkish shores, on the Aegean Sea (File)
    Tags:
    reaction, remarks, territorial dispute, Treaty of Lausanne, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok