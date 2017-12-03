Register
10:03 GMT +304 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic (File)

    "Victims" of Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia: Suicides, Cancer and Conspiracies

    © AP Photo/ Bas Czerwinski
    World
    Get short URL
    546

    The recent death of former Bosnian Croat military leader Slobodan Praljak in The Hague has added to the long and dismal list of suspects, convicts and witnesses who have died since the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia was established nearly 25 years ago.

    On Wednesday, Slobodan Praljak drank from a small bottle what he said was poison, as a judge announced his 20-year jail sentence during an appeal hearing in the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

    Slobodan Praljak
    © AP Photo/ Amel Emric
    Slobodan Praljak

    Praljak died a few hours later in a hospital in The Hague. Prosecutors later said that the substance the former military commander took was potassium cyanide, a highly toxic substance. An investigation is underway to find out how Praljak managed to bring the poison into the courtroom.

    READ MORE: Former Bosnian Croat Commander Praljak Died From Cyanide Poisoning

    Praljak has become the 13th individual whose death in some way relates to the tribunal in The Hague.

    Milan Babic

    Milan Babic, the first president of the Republic of Serbian Krajina, an unrecognized state largely populated by Serbs in Croatia, was indicted for war crimes in 2004. He was found dead after he reportedly committed suicide on March 5, 2006, while in the ICTY detention unit in The Hague.

    The tribunal confirmed that Babic committed suicide. Media reported that Babi hanged himself using his belt, but this information remains unconfirmed.

    Vlajko Stojiljkovic

    Former Serbian Interior Minister Vlajko Stojiljkovic was accused of crimes against humanity and violations of the laws of war. On April 11, 2002, Stojiljkovic shot himself in the head near the House of the National Assembly of Serbia in Belgrade after the Law on Cooperation with the Hague Tribunal was passed. He died in hospital in Belgrade two days later.

    Slavko Dokmanovic

    Slavko Dokmanovic was a Croatian Serb who was charged with breaching the Geneva Conventions and crimes against humanity by the ICTY for his actions during the time he served as mayor of the Croatian town of Vukovar.

    He hanged himself in his cell on June 29, 1998, and his trial ended without a verdict.

    Slobodan Milosevic

    The death of Slobodan Milosevic, the former president of Yugoslavia, has been the subject of various conspiracies. He was charged by the ICTY with war crimes and crimes against humanity in connections with the wars in Serbia, Croatia and Kosovo. His five-year-long trial ended without a verdict after Milosevic died of a heart attack in his cell in The Hague on March 11, 2006.

    The Tribunal denied responsibility for his death, saying Milosevic had refused to take prescribed medicines and medicated himself instead.

    A few days before his death, Milosevic sent a letter to the Russian Foreign Ministry, in which he said an antibiotic had been found in his blood. The former Yugoslavian leader insisted he never took antibiotics during his five years in prison. A toxicologist said that the antibiotic found in Milosevic’s blood diluted the effect of his heart medication.

    One of the conspiracies around his death involves Russia. Donald Uges, a toxicologist from Groningen University, told Reuters that Milosevic had taken the drug hoping that the court would agree to transfer him to Moscow for treatment and in Moscow he would be free.

    An opposite theory claims that the tribunal could have been behind his death because there was no solid evidence against Milosevic.

    Milan Kovacevic

    A former president of the Executive Committee of the Municipal Assembly of Prijedor, Milan Kovacevic, was indicted by the ICTY of genocide, war crimes and violations of the laws of war. He died from an aortic disruption in his cell on August 1, 1998, before his verdict was delivered.

    Zdravko Tolimir

    Former Bosnian military commander Zdravko Tolimir was convicted of genocide, extermination and persecution on ethnic grounds. On February 8, 2016, Tolimir died of natural causes serving a life sentence in Scheveningen prison.

    Ljubisa Beara

    Ljubisa Beara was the chief of security of the Bosnian Serb Army Main Staff. He was convicted of genocide, murder and persecution and sentenced to a life in prison. He died in prison in Berlin on February 9, 2017.

    Mile Mrksic

    A former commander of the Army of the Republic of Serbian Krajina, Mile Mrksic, was indicted in crimes against humanity and violations of the rules and customs of war and sentenced to 20 years. He died on August 16, 2015.

    Goran Hadzic

    Goran Hadzic was the president of the Republic of Serbian Krajina during the Croatian War of Independence. He was accused of crimes against humanity and violations of the laws of war by the ICTY.

    In November 2014, he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, but the tribunal for several months refused to release him for treatment. Hadzic died from his disease on July 12, 2016.

    Djordje Djukic, Momir Talic, Milan Gvero

    Serbian general Djordje Djukic convicted for war crimes was released from Scheveningen prison in April 1996 due to cancer and died on May 18, 1996, in a medical military facility in Belgrade. Two other Republika Srpska generals, Momir Talic and General Milan Gvero, died in this facility in 2003 and 2013, respectively.

    Witnesses in Haradinaj’s Case

    As many as 19 witnesses concerning Ramush Haradinaj, a former militant and the current prime minister of Kosovo, died. Haradinaj was acquitted on war crimes and crimes against humanity. One witness and his grandson were killed in Kosovo in 2005, despite the fact that the witness was under the tribunal’s witness protection program.

    Witness in Mladic’s Case

    Dusan Dunjic, the key defense witness in the genocide and war crimes case against former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, was found dead in his hotel room in The Hague on October 22, 2015, on the day he was expected to testify. The Tribunal stated Dunjic died of natural causes. His lawyers, however, argued that he had no health issues.

    Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic enters the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, to hear the verdict in his genocide trial
    © AP Photo/ Peter Dejong, Pool
    Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic enters the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, to hear the verdict in his genocide trial

    The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia was established on May 25, 1993 to prosecute severe crimes committed during the Yugoslav Wars and try those responsible. Since its establishment, it has indicted 161 individuals on war crimes charges, but secured a conviction against just 33 of them. Several of the highest profile accused have seen many charges against them dropped, and/or the cases against them collapse. The final judgement was issued on November 29, 2017. The Tribunal will formally cease to exist on December 31, 2017.

    Related:

    Serbs Unfairly Targeted by ICTY, 'Only US Mafia Has Been Tried More' – Lawyer
    ICTY Finds Karadzic Guilty of Srebrenica Genocide
    Those Behind Mladic Verdict 'Want Balkans to Remain an Explosive Region' - Son
    Lawyer: Ratko Mladic Trial All About NATO Securing Its ‘Encirclement of Russia'
    Tags:
    war crimes, International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), Slobodan Praljak, Ratko Mladic, Slobodan Milosevic, The Hague
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Welcome to USSR: Terminator, Jon Snow, Batman and Co Meet Soviet Reality
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok