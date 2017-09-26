Russian-Chinese Wide-Body Aircraft to Take Flight in 2025 - Russian Corporation

The first flight of the Russian-Chinese long-range passenger aircraft is expected to be in 2025.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The first flight of the Russian-Chinese wide-body long-range passenger aircraft is expected to take place in 2025, Alexander Tulyakov, the first vice president of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation, said Tuesday.

"At the developing stage we and our Chinese partners are entering a very complex and serious segment — wide-body long-range aircraft. The ceremony of assigning a name to this aircraft will be held this Friday in China. I will not announce it now. On Friday, this information will appear in media. We expect this aircraft to take off at the turn of 2025," Tulyakov told reporters.

According to Tulyakov, the life cycle of this project will amount to 40-50 years.