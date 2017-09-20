Canadian Media Regulator Not Investigating RT Broadcaster Amid Concerns in US

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is not reportedly reviewing the activity of RT broadcaster, but can not predict what may happen in the future.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is not looking into RT broadcaster, nor has it ever investigated it, according to local media reports.

Maclean's magazine reported on Tuesday, quoting CRTC spokesman Eric Rancourt, that RT "is not currently under review, nor has it ever been under review."

Rancourt reportedly added that the CRTC "cannot speculate on what might happen in the future."

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster welcomed the CRTC position, saying on her Twitter that "Canada is the man."

​In the wake of the US presidential election, RT and Sputnik have faced numerous allegations of spreading false news and attempting to influence voters. US lawmakers have debated whether RT should have been registered under Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Earlier in September, the Yahoo News portal reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had questioned former Sputnik employee Andrew Feinberg as part of its investigation into the Kremlin's alleged influence on the US elections while on Tuesday, three members of US Congress urged the US media regulator, Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to investigate Sputnik Radio's alleged interference into 2016 US presidential election. The letter cited Sputnik Radio, which began broadcasting on 105.5 FM in Washington, although the elections took place in November 2016.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior officials have repeatedly stated that Moscow refrains from meddling in internal affairs of foreign countries.