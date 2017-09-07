At least Eight killed, 23 Injured in Irma Hurricane on French Islands

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 8 people were killed and 23 others were injured on two French islands as a result of Hurricane Irma, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Thursday.
Hurricane Irma "has claimed lives of eight people and wounded 23 others" on the French islands of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy, the French interior minister was quoted as saying by France Info radio broadcaster.
Looks like tiny Saint Barthélemy (St. Barts) wasn't spared either. Was in path of Hurricane Irma between Barbuda & Saint Martin. https://t.co/WVDsk4kn0P— Benjamin Lord (@benjalord) September 6, 2017
Minister Colomb added that the death toll might increase.
#Irma eye calm over Saint Barthélemy now. Saint Martin next in line to get the eye pic.twitter.com/BdIO7cz1gO— XWF WEATHER (@WeatherXwf) September 6, 2017
