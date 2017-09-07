At least Eight killed, 23 Injured in Irma Hurricane on French Islands

The Hurricane Irma has claimed lived of eight people and injured 23 others on the French foreign territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 8 people were killed and 23 others were injured on two French islands as a result of Hurricane Irma, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Thursday.

Looks like tiny Saint Barthélemy (St. Barts) wasn't spared either. Was in path of Hurricane Irma between Barbuda & Saint Martin. https://t.co/WVDsk4kn0P — Benjamin Lord (@benjalord) September 6, 2017

​Minister Colomb added that the death toll might increase.