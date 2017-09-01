Register
20:46 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Ministry building

    Moscow Concerned Over Kiev's Readiness to Ignore Minsk Deal - Foreign Ministry

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    World
    Get short URL
    0 12720

    Russia is concerned by Ukraine's readiness to "receive signals" about the possibility of military scenarios in Donbas in violation of the Minsk peace agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) In August, Ukrainian authorities held consultations with former Croatian officials. According to media reports, the officials from the two countries discussed the issues of "return of uncontrolled territories" and Croatia's experience in this field.

    "Kiev's readiness to receive such signals is of particular concern as it [Kiev] is deliberately ignoring own well-defined obligations under the Minsk agreements. The references to any 'power scenarios' with regard to Donbass look especially flawed and immoral now, in the first days of the 'school' truce confirmed within the framework of the 'Normandy' format," the statement said.

    The Russian ministry added that it called on Zagreb to influence Kiev to make it adhere to the Minsk deal.

    An apartment in a five-storied residential building in Yasinovataya, Donbass, damaged in shelling by Ukrainian army. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Moscow: Kiev Tries to Sabotage Minsk Deal by Asking for Peacekeepers in Donbass
    Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of what they regarded as a coup. In 2015, a peace agreement was signed between Ukraine’s conflicting sides in the Belarusian capital. Despite the fact that the deal stipulated a full ceasefire in Donbass, violations both on the part of Kiev forces and local militias have been reported.

    Following the dissolution of Yugoslavia, a number of ethnic conflicts emerged across former Yugoslavian republics. In 1995, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina attacked the troops of the Republic of Serbian Krajina on the territory of the modern Croatia. As a result of the operation, thousands of Serbs were killed and hundreds of thousands fled Croatia.

    Related:

    'Malorossiya' Initiative Runs Counter to Minsk Deal - Russia OSCE Envoy
    Lavrov Tells EU Linking Ties With Russia to Minsk Deal Implementation 'Absurd'
    Kremlin Not Commenting on Malorossiya State Proposal, Vows to Respect Minsk Deal
    Tags:
    Minsk agreement, Russian Foreign Ministry, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok