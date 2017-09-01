Russia to Discuss New Drugs Against Pandemic Outbreaks at BRICS Summit – Putin

The president said "innovations and cutting edge medicine" were among Russia’s top priorities for cooperation with its four BRICS partners.
"Our countries have a big potential in this respect that comprises a solid and mutually complementary research base, unique technical achievements, skilled personnel and huge markets for science-intensive products," Putin underscored.
The article appeared in major BRICS media ahead of the BRICS summit in the Chinese city of Xiamen on September 3-5. BRICS is a group of the world’s major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
