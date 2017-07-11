Seven Venezuelan National Guard Servicemen Injured by Roadside Explosion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The attack occurred on Monday in Altamira, a neighborhood of the Chacao municipality of Caracas, the Telesur broadcaster reported citing Minister for Communication and Information Ernesto Villegas.

Venezuela has been experiencing a period of political instability for a long time because of the drastic economic situation in the country. The most recent protests erupted in April after the country's Supreme Court tried to take over legislative powers from the opposition-controlled National Assembly. The top court reversed the ruling but the step did not stop the mass demonstrations.

In May, country’s President Nicolas Maduro announced his decision to call the constituent assembly, which was regarded by the opposition as an attempted coup and resulted in further escalation of tensions that resulted in the deaths of over 90 people.