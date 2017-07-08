Beijing to Fulfill Commitments Under Paris Climate Agreement - Chinese President

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg that Beijing would fulfill all commitments it had made under the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"Based on its own needs for sustainable development, China is faithfully complying with its commitments under the Paris Agreement," Xi said as quoted in the statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese leader noted that the Paris Agreement was in full correspondence with China's concept of sustainable development.

The Paris climate agreement was adopted in December 2015 within a UN framework. Signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by over 150, the accord came into force in November 2016. It stipulates that that all parties to the agreement should reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to maintain the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

On June 1, US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly criticized the Paris Agreement during his election campaign as potentially dangerous for the US economy and employment, announced his country’s withdrawal from the accord. The US president also expressed readiness to renegotiate the agreement under new terms that would be more favorable for the United States.