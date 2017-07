TOKYO (Sputnik) – The final declaration will be read by German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Saturday. According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, the 2020 summit will be held in Saudi Arabia.

India was the main Japanese competitor for the right to host the G20 summit in 2019 but New Delhi finally decided to support Tokyo’s bid.

The two-day 2017 G20 summit kicked off on Friday in the German city of Hamburg. Next year, the summit will be held in Argentina.