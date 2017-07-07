Putin Hopes to Focus G20's Attention on Positive Trends in Global Trade

© REUTERS/ Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin, Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court 'Much to Discuss': Trump Tweets He Looks Forward to Meeting Putin at G20 Summit

HAMBURG (Sputnik)Russia opposes illegitimate trade and financial restrictions and intends to focus the attention of the G20 on issues of ensuring positive dynamics in global trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"During the discussion of the situation in the world economy by the G20, the Russian side intends to focus attention on issues of ensuring positive dynamics of global trade. We oppose the growing protectionism in the world," Putin said at a meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

The Russian leader also raised the issue of the fight against terrorism.

"This time we will also call on the G20 partners to unite in countering terrorism, to jointly promote the centralization of those political, social, economic and ideological prerequisites that contribute to the emergence of terrorism and its expansion," Putin said.