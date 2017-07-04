Azerbaijan Reports Casualties in Armenian Shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking retaliatory measures.

"At this time, shelling is taking place on settlements near the village of Alkhanly in the Fizulinsky district. The shelling is carried out by artillery, there are killed and wounded among the villagers," the ministry said in a statement.

The Armenian side, as well as representatives of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic have not yet commented on the situation.

Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991, triggering a military conflict that led to Azerbaijan losing control of the region. The violence between Azerbaijani and Nagorno-Karabakh forces escalated on April 2, 2016, leading to multiple casualties. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.