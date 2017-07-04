Russia, China Concerned About Terrorists Becoming More Active in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and China are concerned about terrorist and extremist organizations becoming more active in Afghanistan and the strengthening of the Afghan 'wing' of Daesh [terrorist organization banned in Russia], the two countries' leaders said in a joint statement following talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The sides pay great attention to the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and believe that the problems of terrorism, extremism, drugs, and refugees pose a threat to security and stability in the country and the region. The sides express concern over the spread and activation of terrorist and extremist organizations in Afghanistan, first of all the growing influence of the Afghan 'wing' of the Islamic State international terrorist organization," the statement said.

On Monday, Xi arrived in Moscow for a two-day visit at the invitation of Putin. Later in the day, the two leaders held an informal meeting in the Kremlin. On Tuesday, the two leaders are expected to discuss strategic cooperation between the two nations, as well as international agenda items.

Putin said that during their meeting he and Xi managed to cover all the aspects of bilateral cooperation, including international issues, economy, military and humanitarian issues.

The ongoing visit is Xi's sixth trip to Russia during his presidential tenure.

Moscow and Beijing cooperate in a number of areas, including energy, infrastructure and the military.