Register
16:07 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan

    Russian, Chinese Media Should Jointly Resist Fake News - Sputnik Editor-in-Chief

    © Sputnik/
    World
    Get short URL
    0 13950

    Russian and Chinese media should jointly resist fake news such as the recent story about Syrian boy Omran Daqneesh, Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She went on to describe the story of Omran, who was initially touted as the symbol of "Aleppo's suffering" by Western media but was later revealed to have been manipulated by the White Helmets.

    "We can only tackle this [fake news] together. In this case, together and with the help of Chinese media," Simonyan said at the third Russia-China media forum in Moscow.

    Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh, with bloodied face, sits inside an ambulance after he was rescued following an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria August 17, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mahmoud Rslan
    'Symbol of Aleppo Suffering': Syrian Boy's Story Another Example of White Helmets 'Doing What They're Paid for'
    "Here is a typical example with boy Omran. Of course, you have seen this image. This boy, fully covered in blood and ashes, has become a symbol for the Western mainstream [media] in the fight against the so-called regime of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad. We have found the family of this boy, and this family supports Assad's regime," Simonyan said.

    The editor-in-chief recalled that this family said humanitarian organizations had "literally captured" Omran without providing him with medical aid, took photos of him and gave them to journalists, which spread this "totally fake" story.

    Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh, with bloodied face, sits inside an ambulance after he was rescued following an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria August 17, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mahmoud Rslan
    RT Editor-in-Chief Ready to Take CNN Host to Syria to Meet 'Symbol of Aleppo Suffering'
    In August 2016, photos and videos of Omran Daqneesh, shot by the White Helmets volunteers, were published by several Western media outlets. The footage showed Omran injured and covered in ashes after being rescued from an attack in the militant-controlled Karm al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. The boy was publicized by mainstream media as a symbol of Aleppo's civilian suffering, with some news outlets accusing Moscow of conducting the airstrike in question.

    Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov denied the reports of Russia’s alleged role in the Karm al-Qaterji strike, since the residential neighborhood is directly adjacent to the Russian humanitarian operation corridors for the safe exit of local residents.

    In early June, the RT broadcaster released a two-part interview with the boy's father, Mohammad Kheir Daqneesh, who revealed that the White Helmets had manipulated injured Omran into being photographed instead of offering immediate help. The volunteers later went on to threaten his father after the family went into hiding to prevent any more unwanted media exposure.

    Related:

    Moscow Insists CNN Explain Why it Manipulated Opinions With 'Aleppo Boy' Story
    Aleppo Boy Story: Another Example of White Helmets 'Doing What They're Paid for'
    'Symbol of Aleppo' Boy's Family Threatened by Immoderate Syrian Rebels – Moscow
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Margarita Simonyan, China, Russia, Syria, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok