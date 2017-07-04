All Delegations Arrived in Astana to Take Part in Peace Talks

The fifth round of the negotiations in Astana will kick off on Tuesday and is expected to continue until Wednesday in order to push the settlement of the Syrian conflict forward and develop the accord on de-escalation zones in the crisis-torn country further.

"To this moment, all delegations, which participate in the Astana process, have arrived in the Kazakh capital, including the representatives of the Syrian armed opposition," Zhainakov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the delegations will hold negotiations in the bilateral format on Tuesday, while on Wednesday a plenary session will take place.