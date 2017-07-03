Sputnik China Most Popular Foreign Media in Chinese Social Networks

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev The Russians Are Coming: Radio Sputnik Starts Broadcasting in Washington DC on FM Station

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Kiselev, Sputnik China is cooperating with the largest China's news aggregators, such as Weixin.

"At the moment, the number of followers of Sputnik China's account in [the Chinese social network] Weibo is about 9 millions. This figure is much bigger than the one of several western media outlets and western diplomatic missions that have been actively using the Chinese social media in recent years," Kiselev said at a meeting of Russian and Chinese news outlets' leadership.

The Rossiya Segodnya head added that, for example, The Financial Times had about 1.5 million followers and the Kyodo Tsushin news outlet had about 3 million followers.

