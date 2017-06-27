US-Led Coalition to Assess Reports of Civilian Casualties in Syria’s Mayadin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed 42 prisoners of Daesh (banned in Russia) died in the strike along with 15 militants.

"This allegation will be provided to our civilian casualty team for assessment," the spokesperson said. "The results of the assessment will be published in a monthly civilian casualty report."

The spokesperson noted that the coalition conducted strikes in Mayadin on June 25-26 that targeted Daesh’s command and control facilities and other terrorists’ infrastructure.

"This mission was meticulously planned and executed to reduce the risk of collateral damage and potential harm to non-combatants," the spokesperson said.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.