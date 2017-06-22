'War' Against Monuments in Poland Provokes Aggravation in Relations With Russia

© REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins Russians Again? Why Poland Spends Hefty Sums on Its Defense Spending

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Sejm, or lower house of Poland's parliament, adopted amendments earlier Thursday to the so-called de-communization law stipulating the demolition of almost 500 Soviet-era monuments in the country.

"Those who continue the campaign of 'war' against monuments should realize that they are provoking further aggravation in Russian-Polish relations," the Russian ministry said.