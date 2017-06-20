Arab League Denounces Islamophobia After London Mosque Attack

© AFP 2017/ GIANLUIGI GUERCIA Arab League Head Hopes Qatar Diplomatic Crisis to Be Overcome Soon

CAIRO (Sputnik)Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for more coordination in the fight against terrorism and religious extremism in a statement issued on Monday.

"Islamophobia is one of such phenomena, which is currently gaining momentum in some societies. It is caused by stereotypes and wrong impressions [of Islam]. Cooperation with public opinion centers, political and media circles is needed," the Arab League secretary-general stressed.

At least one person died and 11 more were injured, with eight of them hospitalized on Monday after a van rammed into a group of Muslims near a mosque on Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station in London. A 47-year-old suspect, Darren Osborne, was detained by the police shortly after the incident.