RT Broadcaster Receives 13 Prizes at International Telly Awards - Press Release

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The RT broadcaster took away 13 prizes at the annual Telly Awards, a major international TV and film production award, including the first place prizes for a documentary about Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte and the Redacted Tonight show aired by RT America, the broadcaster said in a press release Monday.

"In the category ‘Documentary: Individual,’ RT’s documentary ‘Project Duterte,’ which discusses the controversial war on drugs waged by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, took home the top prize (Silver Telly), while RT America’s Redacted Tonight hosted by comedian Lee Camp won the People’s Telly in the category ‘TV Programs/Segments for TV Shows/Segments’ after garnering the most votes online. Redacted Tonight won an additional three second-place prizes (Bronze Telly) in three other categories," the press release said.

Apart from this, the Bronze Telly, or the second place prize, was awarded to two promotional pieces: the first was devoted to RT International program "Worlds Apart," and the second was created for RT's #1917 Live Twitter project reenacting the historic events of the Russian Revolution.

Second place honors' were also given to the 3D graphics of RTDoc documentary channel and an animation for the pilot episode of the "Behind the Scenes" show by RT Arabic. Additionally, the Bronze Telly prize was awarded to RT for their video entitled "Meet Mr. Russian: We didn't hack Trump’s Twitter; we hacked him!" The short video clip explores the 10-minute, high-profile interruption of the US C-Span public affairs channel's online broadcast by RT feed in January which happened amid claims of Moscow's alleged interference in the US 2016 presidential election.

A report on the US Guantanamo Bay military detention camp, the episodes of The Big Picture show with Thom Hartmann and Fish Tank show also received the Bronze Telly prize.

The Telly Awards is the major award honoring local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, as well as video and film productions, web commercials, videos and films. Carried out since 1979, the award receives over 13,000 entries from some 50 states each year.