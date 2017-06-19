RT Broadcaster Receives 13 Prizes at International Telly Awards - Press Release

"In the category ‘Documentary: Individual,’ RT’s documentary ‘Project Duterte,’ which discusses the controversial war on drugs waged by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, took home the top prize (Silver Telly), while RT America’s Redacted Tonight hosted by comedian Lee Camp won the People’s Telly in the category ‘TV Programs/Segments for TV Shows/Segments’ after garnering the most votes online. Redacted Tonight won an additional three second-place prizes (Bronze Telly) in three other categories," the press release said.
Apart from this, the Bronze Telly, or the second place prize, was awarded to two promotional pieces: the first was devoted to RT International program "Worlds Apart," and the second was created for RT's #1917 Live Twitter project reenacting the historic events of the Russian Revolution.
A report on the US Guantanamo Bay military detention camp, the episodes of The Big Picture show with Thom Hartmann and Fish Tank show also received the Bronze Telly prize.
The Telly Awards is the major award honoring local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, as well as video and film productions, web commercials, videos and films. Carried out since 1979, the award receives over 13,000 entries from some 50 states each year.
