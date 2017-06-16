"We have seen these reports. For any further information, I would refer you to the Russian authorities," the NATO official said, while answering a question on the IS [Daesh] leader's purported death.
In May, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, following the one-day NATO summit in Brussels, that the Alliance would join the US-led coalition to defeat Daesh, which would consist of air-to-air refueling and intelligence sharing, but not deploying ground troops.
All comments
Show new comments (0)