Register
15:54 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, during their meeting at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna

    Expert Says India, Russia Must Take Forward Spirit of St. Petersburg Declaration

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 3010

    Two weeks after the St. Petersburg declaration issued by India and Russia, Indian experts advised both countries to harness convergences in core sectors identified during the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    The cable-stayed bridge across Eastern Bosphorus Strait to Russky Island in Vladivostok. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Ministry for Development of Russian Far East Wants to Open Indian Business Support Centers
    New Delhi (Sputnik) They also warned that very dramatic transformations too have taken place in the two countries themselves, and in the regional and global politics, which must be acknowledged and dealt with to build robust India-Russia ties that can further advance mutual interests.

    The very basic thing India and Russia need to do is not to overwhelm themselves with the nostalgia of the Soviet era, India’s former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran said. The world no longer resembles the 1960-1990 phase of the India-Soviet strategic partnership, he said.

    “Rather than cling to the assumptions of a very different past, there should be an unsentimental reckoning of both the challenges and opportunities that could define India-Russia relations in the new millennium,” Saran wrote in an op-ed article in The Hindu.

    “India needs to adjust to a new and more positive phase in Russia-China relations. It is also in India’s interest to see an improvement in relations between the US and Russia and Western Europe,” he adds.

    India benefited from the combined pressure applied by Russia, the US, and Western Europe in overcoming Chinese opposition and obtaining the unprecedented waiver from the Nuclear Suppliers Group in 2008.  In turn, it has benefited Russia in winning nuclear power plant projects in India.

    “We got full support from the US, Russia and other major European countries in getting NSG waiver. It is also true that while the US did all heavy lifting, it is Russia, which is now actually helping India realize its nuclear energy potential. We have agreements with others also, including the most recent with Japan, but it is projects with Russian involvement, which are delivering on the ground,” Nandan Unnikrishnan, Vice-President, at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Sputnik.

    In the defense sector, India and Russia need to further expand their cooperation and give thrust to joint weapons development opportunities. Russia has been a very dependable source of technology for India, but more transparency in how deals are finalized is required, Saran said.

    “We should not have to go through another Admiral Gorshkov episode, which has left such a bitter taste.”

    Russia still has an edge in the defense sector in India and has committed to ‘Make in India’ project as well, which could leapfrog bilateral ties to a whole-new level, Unnikrishnan said. In addition, the “energy corridor” and multi-billion infrastructure projects such as the International North-South Transport Corridor could give the much needed impetus to India-Russia trade.

    Related:

    Indian Drug Companies to Start Work in Russia's Irkutsk Region This Year
    India Plans to Buy Several Regiments of S-400 Systems - Russian Deputy PM
    Russian Export Center Plans to Further Expand Agricultural Exports to India
    Tags:
    declaration, cooperation, mutual interest, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Secret Service Trump Tapes Cartoon
    Tapes, Tapes, Tapes ... Why Does This Feel Familiar?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok