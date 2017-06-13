Register
    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts as he answers questions during a media conference in Parliament House, Canberra, Australia, November 22, 2016

    Five Eyes Countries May Mount Crackdown on Internet Crime - Australian PM

    © REUTERS/ AAP/Lukas Coch
    The Five Eyes intelligence group, in cooperation with tech companies, will discuss the possibilities of restricting potentially dangerous or criminal activities on the web later this month, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Tuesday.

    The homepage of the Interpol website is seen through a magnifying glass in this picture illustration taken in Berlin, Germany June 3, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynski
    OSCE, Interpol Launch Joint Action Plan to Fight Transnational Crime
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Five Eyes is an international intelligence alliance consisting of the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. The next meeting of the alliance is expected to be held later in June.

    "[The Five Eyes will] discuss what more can be done among our like-minded nations and with the communications and technology industry to ensure that terrorists and organised criminals are not able to operate with impunity in ungoverned digital spaces online," Turnbull said in a national security statement published by the government.

    According to Turnbull, Australia’s government wanted to find a balance between individual liberties and citizens’ common safety.

    "The privacy of a terrorist can never be more important than public safety – never," Turnbull stressed.

    Earlier this month, in the wake of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London, UK Prime Minister Theresa May urged the international community to cooperate and control cyberspace more attentively, stating that the internet is a "safe space" for the planning of terrorist attacks and Islamist extremism.

    Last year, US federal law enforcement and Apple had a legal battle after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested the tech giant to create a defeat mechanism to break the encryption on an iPhone used by one of two individuals responsible for a terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California in December 2015. The FBI later called for tech companies to be opened for law enforcement access to the encrypted content of secure communications. In response, companies such as Apple and Google opposed the request to create "backdoors" in electronic devices, which they say would jeopardize users’ security.

