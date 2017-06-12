Register
16:39 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Puppeteer

    Iran, Russia Unite Against Western Mainstream Media News Monopoly

    CC0 / /
    World
    Get short URL
    8864190

    Sputnik Persian was able to talk to Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Director General Mohammad Khoddadi, who addressed the double standards of the Western mainstream media and why they try to monopolize all the information.

    "The Western mainstream media (MSM) are trying to monopolize all the information, to breed hatred among countries and prevent them from setting up friendly relations," Mohammad Khoddadi told Sputnik.

    Iranian flag
    © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak
    Russia, Iran Should Step Up Cooperation in Media Sphere - IRNA Director General
    Russia and Iran are against it, he said. He further elaborated that in order to be able to do that, the mainstream media try to present their own information to the world on behalf of other countries. In order to obtain unbiased, true, accurate, in-depth and comprehensive data, people must be able to reach to first-hand sources of information.

    The Director General also talked about the double standards of the MSM: while covering any event in a foreign country, they try to present only negative news while leaving out anything positive; on the other hand, they address their own countries in terms of everything positive – goodness, democracy, prosperity and scientific progress. Thus they absolutely distort the information.

    Mohammad Khoddadi cited as an example the completed absence of information on the recent developments in Yemen, where hundreds of people have been killed over the last two and a half years. There was not a single news story on this, he explained. However, he said, if a small bomb explodes in a Western country, the mainstream media will be reporting on it without a break and will have length discussions on the issue.

    "This is a policy of double standards: if the West pretends to protect human rights and to stand guard for mankind, why don't the people in Yemen have medication, food or the mere ability to live in safety?" he wondered.

    Presentation of the major international news brand, Sputnik
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Sputnik Сonnects With Iran
    "In disregard for all international norms, the Yemenis have been under the constant airstrikes of other states for a long while already. However, we hear nothing about it in the MSM, and no Western journalist or reporter has been sent to Yemen to cover the horrific developments in this country. This only proves that the West is playing a double game and is setting its information agenda only in favor of its own interests," the Director General told Sputnik.

    It is in the West's interests, he said, to split and separate the countries, it only benefits from it. Hence the policy of the MSM is to prevent countries from setting up friendly relations, but, on the contrary, find certain contradictions and breed hatred. This will keep them from buying goods and services from each other and seek aid otherwise.

    Another example, he said, is the protection of human rights. Nothing is being reported about countries which deny their women the right to vote or drive a car.

    However, when it comes to elections, either in Iran or Russia, the MSM are quick to put forward false statements and accusations with a chain of pretenses. He also cited as an example the Syrian conflict, where President Assad has been under pressure for a number of years already. However, at the very same time, nothing has been said about the sufferings of people in Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen.

    Mohammad Khoddadi, however, noted that the situation is changing. People have become better informed as they have access to alternative sources of information. Due to technological innovation, there is practically an alternative information environment. The MSM has lost its dominance in the information market, he stated.

    Earlier in May, Sputnik international news agency and radio and Iran’s leading news agency, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), have signed a cooperation agreement. The parties have agreed to exchange information, hold joint events, and strengthen media cooperation between Russia and Iran.

    Tags:
    media monopoly, information, mainstream media, Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Mohammad Khoddadi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok