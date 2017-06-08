Register
20:12 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    GOES-16 even managed to capture a stunning photo of the Moon.

    Russian Aerospace Firm to Cooperate With China on Moon Exploration Missions

    © Sputnik/ GOES-16
    World
    Get short URL
    0 5630

    Russia's Lavochkin Research and Production Association is ready to work with China on designing lunar exploration missions, including orbital and return ones, Sergei Lemeshevsky, the Russian company's director general, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Trade between Russia and China in May increased over 20 percent in US dollar terms compared to the same period of the previous year, China's General Administration of Customs said Thursday.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    China-Russia Trade Grew Over 20% in May Year-on-Year - Customs Data
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Xu Yansong, the head of the International Cooperation Department of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), said on Wednesday that China and Russia were in talks on lunar exploration cooperation, because China's Chang'e-4, Chang'e-5, Chang'e-6 missions were quite similar to Russia's Luna-26, Luna-27, Luna-28.

    "Variants of cooperation on spacecraft Luna-Resurs (Luna 26/27) and Luna-Grunt (Luna-29) actually exist, we are ready to discuss the variants of mutual cooperation," Lemeshevsky said.

    The head of the Russian company noted that the firm was working closely with the European Space Agency (ESA) on Luna-Glob (Luna-25), which is supposed to launch in 2019 and to perfect soft-landing technologies.

    "At the moment, the cooperation with China on Luna-Glob is not very likely because we have already made a great progress [with the ESA], a new partner would require augmenting the spacecraft, which may delay the launch deadlines," Lemeshevsky said.

    The MIG-31 interceptor jet
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia's Aerospace Forces to Conduct Missile Attack Warning Exercises
    Chinese Lunar exploration program includes three stages, beginning with orbital missions (Chang'e-1, Chang'e-2), followed by soft landers and rovers (Chang'e-3, Chang'e-4) and concluding with a return mission (Chang'e-5, Chang'e-6).

    Russian program includes the launch of lunar orbiter Luna-26 in 2020, to do remote research, while Luna-27 lander mission is planned for 2021.

    Luna-29 sample return mission is planned for 2024.

    Related:

    Pentagon Blues: US Worried by China's Growing Military Cooperation With Russia
    China-Russia Trade Grew Over 20% in May Year-on-Year - Customs Data
    Russia's Aerospace Forces to Conduct Missile Attack Warning Exercises
    Aerospace Jam: Russia's Su-34 Bomber to Hide Entire Squadron From Enemy Radar
    Tags:
    lunar program, Russian Aerospace Forces, European Space Agency (ESA), China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok