Canada Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canada condemns the terrorist attacks in Iran that targeted innocent civilians, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

"Canada strongly condemns today’s terrorist attacks in Iran, including at their parliament," Freeland stated on Wednesday. "We grieve the deaths and the injuries sustained by many civilians and deplore the targeting of innocent Iranians."

Earlier on Wednesday, a double terrorist attack in the Iranian capital of Tehran left at least 12 people dead and more than 40 injured.

According to Iran's Intelligence Ministry, a third attack was foiled.

Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.