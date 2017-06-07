Putin Offers Condolences, Affirms Readiness to Fight Terror Jointly With Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in connection with the terrorist attacks in Tehran and affirmed Russia's readiness toward joint anti-terrorist efforts, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"Putin sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran H. Rouhani in connection with the tragic consequences of the terrorist acts committed in Tehran," the Kremlin said.

At least 12 people were killed, while at least 39 were wounded in the twin attacks on the Iranian parliament and a shrine in southern Tehran, the Iranian Justice Ministry said.

"The head of the Russian state strongly condemned these crimes, which once again confirm the need to increase international cooperation in the fight against the forces of terror, and confirmed Russia's readiness for further joint actions with Iranian partners in this direction," the Kremlin said.