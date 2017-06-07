Former Kazakh Banker Ablyazov Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail, Seizure of Property

© AFP 2017/ Martin BUREAU Russia Disagrees With French Decision Not to Extradite Kazakh Banker Ablyazov– Prosecution

ALMATY (Sputnik) — The special court on criminal affairs in the Kazakh city of Almaty recognized former Kazakh banker Mukhtar Ablyazov guilty over the creation of the criminal community and embezzlement of the Kazakh BTA Bank funds, and sentenced Ablyazov to 20 years in jail and seizure of property, a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday.

"To recognize Ablyazov Mukhtar Kabulovich guilty… and conclusively assign to serving a 20-years imprisonment term with the confiscation of property," the court verdict read out by the judge said.

Ablyazov was arrested in France in 2016 and also stands accused of embezzling $5 billion in Russia and $400 million in Ukraine.