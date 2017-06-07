Register
    Australian, Malaysian and Dutch investigators examine pieces of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 plane, near the village of Rossipne, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

    Lavrov: Moscow Has No Info About Data Used in Bellingcat’s Report on MH17 Crash

    © AP Photo/
    Russia does not know on what kind of facts the report on the MH17 crash prepared by the Bellingcat investigative search network is based, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

    A documentary detailing the harrowing story of flight MH-17 that crashed in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region is set to premiere
    © AP Photo/ Lai Seng Sin
    Boeing MH-17 Airliner Crash Documentary Believed to Be Screened Saturday
    KALININGRAD (Sputnik) – Since 2014, Bellingcat has been publishing materials on the MH17 crash accusing the eastern Ukrainian militia and the Russian Armed Forces of being responsible for downing the jet. On Monday, Bellingcat issued a photo of the anti-aircraft missile launcher Buk allegedly belonging to Russia’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade and believed to have been used to down the MH17 jet.

    "I saw reports that the Bellingcat group issued its conclusions. We do not know, on which specific documents these conclusions were based. The materials leaked to the media do not provide answers to these questions," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak in the Russian city of Kaliningrad.

    The minister pointed out that after the crash Russia had initiated the investigation and supported the UN Security Council’s resolution calling for impartial probe in accordance with the international law.

    "I remind that the Russian party has many times offered its professional services including the services of the Almaz-Antey concern, which produces these [missile systems] Buk, which were said to be a tool used in downing the jet. Our proposals with specific calculations, specific professional assessments were taken with enthusiasm. Why? It is difficult for me to understand if the investigators have or had no goal set in advance," Lavrov said.

    Russia Hopes Its Experts Will Take Part in MH-17 Crash Investigation – Russia’s UN Envoy
    The MH17 crashed in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft died in the incident.

    The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which was brought from Russia and after the crash returned there. However, Russia's Almaz-Antey concern rejected findings in the probe, saying that three simulations showed that the missile was launched from the Zaroshchens'ke area, controlled by Ukraine's army at the time of the downing.

    Tags:
    MH17 crash, Bellingcat, Sergei Lavrov, Russia
