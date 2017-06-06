Russia Warned of Halting CoE Contribution Payments If Not Restored in PACE

Earlier in the day, Russia, which is one of the main contributors to the CoE budget, blocked the transfer of year-end CoE dues totaling 11 million euros ($12.39 million).
"Russia had warned the PACE representatives that it would not pay the contribution if the Russian delegation did not take part in the PACE sessions, and it is obvious that the Russian side will not take part in the PACE sessions this year," Tolstoy said.
Russia left the PACE in late 2015 following the assembly's resolutions in 2014 and 2015 depriving the Russian delegation of the right to vote at the Assembly’s sessions, as well as to participate in the work of its three key bodies: the Bureau, the Presidential Committee and the Standing Committee, over Crimea's reunification with Russia.
Russia did not renew its credentials ahead of the Assembly’s 2016 and 2017 winter sessions and made its return conditional on the full restoration of its delegates' voting rights.
All comments
Show new comments (0)